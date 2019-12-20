CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Neighbors in Mint Hill said a man claiming to be an ADT salesman was spotted going door to door offering security systems.

However, police said it could all be a scheme to scope out your home for a possible break-in.

Joseph Krajack said he got the knock on his door just after 8 o’clock at night from a man with an ADT badge, but the suspected salesman wasn’t in uniform, and he wasn’t driving a marked car either.

"He just said, 'We’re up for new homeowners special with ADT,' or something," Krajack said.

The homeowner said he didn’t open the door, but he did ask for a name and badge number. When he called ADT to confirm the information, they told him they didn’t have anyone in their system by that name.

NBC Charlotte also reached out to a representative from ADT who confirmed sales reps don't usually go door to door especially at night, so a situation like this is most likely not legit. They also recommended to immediately call police.

Officers said door to door sale schemes like this around the holidays could turn into a crime of opportunity for suspects to break in, especially while homeowners are away.

"It’s odd right around Christmas time because people are traveling and have valuables in the house," Krajack said.

ADT added the suspected salesman could also be trying to scheme and sell a security system even though it’s not through a trusted company.

