Live updates: Jury selection begins in death of Ahmaud Arbery trial

Bookmark this page for live updates on the trial as they unfold.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Jury selection for the three men accused of murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery begins Monday.

Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020. Cellphone video leaked to the public shows two armed white men in a truck approaching the 25-year-old Black man as he runs down the road. One of the men, later identified as Travis McMichael, and Arbery struggle over McMichael's shotgun before Arbery is shot and collapses.

Jury duty notices were sent to roughly one out of every 85 residents in Glynn County, where Arbery and the accused killers lived within 2 miles of each other.