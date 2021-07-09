x
Crime

Statesville police to provide update on investigation into drive-by killing of Ah’Miyahh Howell

The 9-year-old girl was shot while playing in the front yard with her cousin.
Ah’myiahh Howell

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Less than two weeks after she was killed, the Statesville Police Department says they have an update on the investigation into who killed 9-year-old Ah’Miyahh Howell in a drive-by shooting.

The department says they will provide updates during a news conference at 4 p.m. It comes 11 days after the shooting, which unfolded on June 28 as Howell and her 7-year-old cousin Tariq Lowery played in the front yard of a home along Wilson Lee Boulevard. 

Gunshots rang out just before 7 p.m., hitting both children. Howell died of her injuries at a hospital, but Lowery was able to recover.

Howell and Lowery weren't the only children shot that night; just down the road on Newbern Avenue, a 10-year-old boy was shot in a similar drive-by incident as officers investigated the first shooting. He was expected to make a full recovery.

Since the shootings unfolded, the Statesville community rallied around the family, holding a cookout fundraiser to help them financially. 

