Remaining suspect arrested in killing of an 8-year-old girl in Statesville

Donnell Ellison was taken into custody on July 15. On June 28, 8-year-old Ah’Miyahh Howell was shot while playing in the front yard with her cousin.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The final suspect in the shooting death of 8-year-old Ah’Miyahh Howell has been arrested, according to the Statesville Police Department.

Donnell Ellison, 19, was taken into custody on July 15.

On June 28, 8-year-old Ah’Miyahh Howell was shot while playing in the front yard with her 7-year-old cousin Tariq Lowery. Both children were shot. Howell died of her injuries at a hospital, but Lowery is recovering.

Last Friday, police confirmed charges had been filed against a group of teens ranging in age from 17 to 19.

Three suspects -- 18-year-old Nasir Cor'lee Turner of Mooresville, 19-year-old Sayqwon Kalil Miller of Statesville, and a 17-year-old juvenile suspect who would not be identified due to age -- were arrested last Friday and taken into custody. Then within 24 hours, Statesville police said they found and arrested two additional 17-year-olds for the murder of Ah’Miyahh Howell. They too were not publicly identified because of their age.

Ellison remained the only known suspect still at large until Thursday, July 15.

The Statesville Police Department said Ellison was taken into custody by the Iredell County Sheriff's Office at the jail and declined to be interviewed by the Statesville Police Department.

Police arrested him for outstanding warrants of murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony conspiracy, and discharging a weapon into occupied property causing serious bodily injury. He was charged and given no bond, according to police.

On Wednesday, WCNC Charlotte spoke with Ah'Miyahh Howell's mother, who said the heartbreak hasn't gotten any easier. She said the arrests of those involved help bring the family some sense of closure, but there's still hurt.