CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD is investigating after a Charlotte Douglas passenger reported AirPods stolen from his checked luggage this week.

According to a police report, a father said he packed three sets of AirPods for his children in his luggage and checked it in for his American Airlines flight at Charlotte Douglas on Monday.

When he got to his destination at Salt Lake City, and his children opened their gifts on Christmas, he said the AirPods weren't there.

CMPD hasn't identified a suspect.



Various travel experts recommend buying a luggage lock for checked bags, but they said to make sure it's certified "TSA-compatible."



Experts also recommended passengers keep records of what they packed like taking a photograph of the bag's contents.



However, travel websites argued if passengers have especially valuable items, they should put it in their carry-on bags.

For more information on TSA-compatible locks, click here.