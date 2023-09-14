Albemarle police searching for person of interest after woman found shot, killed

Police are searching for 20-year-old Byron Anthony Beckford, Jr.

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — The Albemarle Police Department is searching for 20-year-old Byron Anthony Beckford, Jr. after finding a woman who was shot and killed on Thursday.

Shortly before noon on Thursday, Albemarle police responding to a shooting on the 100 block of Carpenter Avenue. At the scene, they found 20-year-old McKayla Davis, who police believe was shot and killed after being involved in a domestic incident.

Now a search is underway for Beckford as the person of interest in Albemarle's first and only homicide of 2023.

Pfeiffer University is currently on a shelter in place order and students are being asked to avoid Albemarle until the situation is resolved.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Albemarle police and Pfeiffer University for more information.

