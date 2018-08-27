ALBEMARLE, N.C. — A Concord man died when he crashed his vehicle into a tree after being shot in Albemarle Saturday evening, police said.

Albemarle Police responded to a call for an unconscious man in a car at the corner of Walnut Street and Hill Street around 5:45 p.m. When officers got to the scene, they found the victim, Brian Milek Smith, 21, behind the wheel of a 2012 Hyundai Sonata that crashed into a tree.

First responders began administering CPR and Narcan in an attempt to revive Smith. While treating Smith, emergency crews noticed that he had been shot in the stomach area. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SBI is assisting Albemarle Police with the investigation of this homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call Albemarle Police at 704-984-9511.

