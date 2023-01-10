x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police chase from outside Mecklenburg County ends in east Charlotte crash, CMPD says

Two people were seriously hurt when a police chase that started outside Mecklenburg County ended in a crash on Albemarle Road in east Charlotte, police said.

More Videos

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were seriously injured when a police chase from outside Mecklenburg County ended with a crash on Albemarle Road Tuesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. 

Multiple crews responded to a crash near the intersection of Albemarle Road and Faulconbridge Road in east Charlotte around 6:30 a.m. CMPD said in a statement that an "out-of-county" law enforcement agency was chasing the vehicle when the driver lost control and crashed into a tree on Albemarle Road. CMPD said its officers were not involved in the pursuit or crash.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

Two people inside the suspect vehicle were trapped inside after the crash, according to Medic. One person was rushed to a Charlotte hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Credit: WCNC Charlotte

Drivers should avoid inbound Albemarle Road while crews work to clear the scene and investigate the crash. CMPD has not said which law enforcement agency was involved in the chase. 

Download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app for the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts

Related Articles

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.   
SUBSCRIBEApple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts   

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

 

Before You Leave, Check This Out