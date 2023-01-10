Police chase from outside Mecklenburg County ends in east Charlotte crash, CMPD says

Two people were seriously hurt when a police chase that started outside Mecklenburg County ended in a crash on Albemarle Road in east Charlotte, police said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were seriously injured when a police chase from outside Mecklenburg County ended with a crash on Albemarle Road Tuesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

Multiple crews responded to a crash near the intersection of Albemarle Road and Faulconbridge Road in east Charlotte around 6:30 a.m. CMPD said in a statement that an "out-of-county" law enforcement agency was chasing the vehicle when the driver lost control and crashed into a tree on Albemarle Road. CMPD said its officers were not involved in the pursuit or crash.

Two people inside the suspect vehicle were trapped inside after the crash, according to Medic. One person was rushed to a Charlotte hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Drivers should avoid inbound Albemarle Road while crews work to clear the scene and investigate the crash. CMPD has not said which law enforcement agency was involved in the chase.

