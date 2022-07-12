Alex Murdaugh expected to be indicted on murder charges, sources say

Murdaugh's wife and son were found shot to death in June 2021. The embattled attorney is expected to be indicted for their killings.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is expected to be indicted by a grand jury on murder charges in last year's killings of his wife and son, NBC News reported Tuesday.

A possible indictment is the latest twist in the sprawling scandal that's engulfed Murdaugh's legal dynasty.

Three sources close to the investigation told NBC News the grand jury will indict Murdaugh later this week on double murder. The family has been notified of the indictment and so has Murdaugh. Part of the indictment is based on new evidence presented to the grand jury.

Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, Murdaugh's attorneys, issued a statement Tuesday afternoon saying they were unaware of a decision to indict their client.

"We have not been advised by anyone associated with law enforcement or the Attorney General's office that Alex will be charged with murder. I am aware that SLED advised the family that they intend to seek murder indictments from a grand jury later this week. We won't have any comment until charges are actually brought against Alex," the statement reads.

Margaret "Maggie" Murdaugh, and her youngest son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, were found shot to death on June 7, 2021, at the family's rural estate in Colleton County. Murdaugh called 911, saying he found their bodies.

He was arrested last September after investigators said he planned to arrange his own death so his son would collect a $10 million insurance payment. State investigators said Murdaugh hired a gunman to kill him but the fatal shot only grazed his head.

Murdaugh was previously indicted on multiple charges related to the investigation. Curtis Edward Smith, the man accused of helping Murdaugh in the failed suicide plot to collect insurance money, was arrested in June and faces a slew of charges, including money laundering.

