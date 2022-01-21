71: New indictments against Alex Murdaugh bring total to new high

State Grand Jury adds 23 new indictments against Lowcountry lawyer, including breach of trust, money laundering, computer crimes, and forgery

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Grand Jury issued a new round of indictments against Alex Murdaugh on January 21, 2022. The four new indictments consist of 23 new charges against the disgraced Lowcountry lawyer and include 19 counts of Breach of Trust with fraudulent intent and six counts of Computer Crimes.

The 23 new State Grand Jury charges, added to the previous 48, bring a total of charges against the 53-year-old Murdaugh to 71. The amount of money allegedly defrauded by Murdaugh has also risen -- the total with these new indictments amounts to $2,273,959.98. When combined with the State Grand Jury Indictments from November and December 2021, the alleged total is $8,492,888.31.

Here is a summary of the actions and charges -- so far -- against Alex Murdaugh, according to the South Carolina Attorney General's Office:

Murdaugh was suspended from the practice of law by Order of the Supreme Court of South Carolina on September 8, 2021.

Murdaugh was previously indicted by a Colleton County Grand Jury for offenses related to a scheme to commit suicide and defraud an insurance company.

Murdaugh also previously was served with two Beaufort County arrest warrants for Obtaining Goods by False Pretenses and remains in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Murdaugh also was indicted in November and December 2021 by the South Carolina State Grand Jury for 48 counts including Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Obtaining Property by False Pretenses, Money Laundering, Computer Crimes, and Forgery.

While in Richland County's Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, Murdaugh was denied a lower bail bond of $7 million. Presiding Judge Alison Lee said in the decision that Murdaugh was still considered a danger to himself and the community.

NEW AS OF JANUARY 21, 2022

In the first new January indictment, venued in Allendale County, Murdaugh was charged with Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Value More Than $2,000, but Less than $10,000 (14 counts), and Computer Crime, Value $10,000 or More (1 count). The indictments arise out of an alleged scheme to defraud the victim of $1,325,000.00.

In the second new January indictment, venued in Hampton County, Murdaugh was charged with Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Value $10,000 or More (2 counts); and Computer Crime, Value $10,000 or More (1 count). The indictments arise out of an alleged scheme to defraud the victim of $350,245.08.

In the third new January indictment, venued in Hampton County, Murdaugh was charged with Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Value $10,000 or More (2 counts); and Computer Crime, Value $10,000 or More (2 counts). The indictments arise out of an alleged scheme to defraud the victim of $398,714.90.

In the first superseding January indictment, venued in Allendale County, in addition to prior charges of Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Value $10,000 or More (2 counts); and Computer Crime, Value $10,000 or More (2 counts), Murdaugh is charged with an additional count of Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Value $10,000 or More. Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Value $10,000 or More is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison or a fine in the discretion of the court. Computer Crime, Value $10,000 or More is a felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $50,000. The indictments arise out of an alleged scheme to defraud the victims of $200,000, in addition to the $383,056.14 fraud previously indicted.