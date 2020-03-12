x
Alexander County custodian accused of installing camera in elementary school bathroom

Michael Childers is charged with Felony Peeping after authorities say he placed a camera in a staff restroom at Wittenburg Elementary.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in Alexander County arrested 32-year-old Michael Justin Childers of Taylorsville Tuesday following an investigation into an incident at Wittenburg Elementary School.

The Sheriff's Office was called to the school after an employee found a video camera in the staff restroom. 

Deputies say the camera had been hidden under a sink and was later found on the floor by a staff member.  

Childers was a custodian employed by Alexander County Schools. He is charged with one count Felony Peeping and issued a $10,000 secured bond.  

Students in Alexander County are currently attending class in-person. Authorities searched the school and found no indication that a camera was placed in any of the student restrooms on campus. 

Childers is due to appear in court on Monday, Dec. 7.

