An Alexander County man is accused of striking his wife's hand with a machete early Sunday morning, the Alexander County Sheriff's Office reports.

According to deputies, 45-year-old Fredi Lorenzana-Chev Alonso was taken into custody after officials responded to his home for the report of a stabbing.

Once deputies got to the home, they found the wife bleeding from her hand. The investigation showed that she had been struck with a machete. She was transported to an area hospital, where she was treated and released.

Lorenzana-Chev Alonso was transported to the Alexander County Detention Center and was charged with assault with deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, interfering with emergency communication and assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present.

He is currently being held without bond.

