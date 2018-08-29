ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — An Alexander County man was arrested Wednesday after authorities said he sexually assaulted a child.

On Tuesday, deputies received a report from social services in Alexander County including allegations of the statutory rape of a child. Investigators identified Benjamin Rustin Gilreath, 34, of Hiddenite, as the suspect.

After the investigation, Gilreath was charged with felony statutory rape of a child by an adult. He was being held in the Alexander County jail under a $500,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court September 10, 2018.

