Alexander County Sheriff K9 Mick to get new body armor

Credit: Alexander County Sheriff's Department
Alexander County Sheriff's K9 Mick

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Alexander County Sheriff’s Office K9 Mick is receiving a new bulletproof and stabproof vest courtesy of the nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Established in 2009, Vested Interest in K9s provides protective vests and other aid to law enforcement dogs throughout the United States. Each of the armor is custom-fitted to each four-legged K9 officer's body and could possibly save the K9's life.

Over the last 11 years, Vested Interest in K9s has donated more than 4,100 vests to K9s across the country, which equates to about $6.9 million. Each vest is valued from $1,744 and $2,283 and weigh in between four and five pounds each. 

Any K9s who are over the age of 20 months are eligible for the donation, and they must be actively employed by a law enforcement agency. 

K9 Mick's vest will have "in memory of Saph" embroidered on it.

Credit: Alexander County Sheriff's Department
Alexander County Sheriff's K9 Mick

K9 Mick will have his new vest in about eight to 10 weeks.

There are about 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the U.S.

