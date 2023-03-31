Fifth person charged with murder in Monroe woman's death

39-year-old William Mulenex of Brevard, North Carolina is now charged with murder, as are three suspects already arrested.

BREVARD, N.C. — More than a week after the Union County Sheriff's Office arrested four people tied to the death of Alison Thomas, a fifth person is now in custody.

On Friday, March 31, 2023, deputies said 39-year-old William Mulenex of Brevard was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder and conspiracy to commit 1st-degree murder. Additionally, three of the four suspects already in custody are now also charged with 1st-degree murder:

42-year-old Amanda Griffin

27-year-old Brandon Kisiah

29-year-old Shawn Adkins

The fourth suspect previously arrested was 51-year-old Michael Kasminoff, charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Alison Thai Thomas, 37, was reported missing in February 2023 after visiting someone she knew in Union County. She was found dead weeks later in the woods of Jackson County, more than 200 miles away from home.

The investigation remains ongoing. Detectives said anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 911 or the main Union County Sheriff's Office at 704-283-3789.

Union County deputies were aided by the Transylvania County Sheriff's Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation in arresting Mulenex.

