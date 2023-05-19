'Can't make this stuff up': Suspects call 911 on themselves during crime, police say

"Note to self: Don't call 911 while committing crime," a post from the police department says.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Two men are facing charges after police said they accidentally called 911 while stealing items from a building supplies company in Monroe.

The Monroe Police Department responded to a 911 call at Record-USA on Phil Hargett Court around 3:30 a.m. on May 17. Dispatchers originally thought the call was coming from someone in distress but quickly realized two people were discussing what items were best to steal, according to police.

A post on the police department's Facebook page says one of the suspects saw police coming and ran from the building.

Officers recovered approximately $12,000 in stolen property from Record-USA. One of the suspects, identified as Maxwell Howard, was arrested at the scene. He was charged with felony larceny and possession of methamphetamine.

Jeffrey Bird, Howard's alleged accomplice, was able to get away. Monroe police said Bird has active warrants for felony larceny in connection with the incident.

