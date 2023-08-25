Investigators reveal how they found Allisha Watts' remains after she'd been missing more than a month

Digital evidence led investigators to Allisha Watts' remains in the woods where they'd previously searched. Officials believe her body had been there for weeks.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — Cadaver dogs led investigators to Allisha Watts’ body on Thursday as part of their search, Sheriff Ronnie Fields said.

Digital evidence led them to the woods where she was found, according to Fields. He said he believes Watts' body had been there since July 18, two days after she was seen by friends. Watts was 39 years old.

Fields said investigators said they had been to the woods where she was found several times before.

Also, Woods said he believes Watts' boyfriend, James Dunmore, knew the road because it's a back road from Charlotte to her house in Foxfire.

Dunmore, 51, is charged with the murder of Watts.

Watts' body is now at the medical examiner's office in Raleigh, Fields said.

