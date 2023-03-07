The incident happened sometime between Feb. 28 and June 23, records show.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County mother is accused of rolling her daughter into an apartment closet and abandoning her in the stroller. She never planned to come back, warrants show.

Criminal warrants revealed more details in the case surrounding Alondra Hobbs, who currently faces felony murder and second-degree child cruelty. Hobbs is the suspect in her 7-year-old daughter, Alivia Hobbs-Jordan's death.

Hobbs' mother, Alondra Matthews is in disbelief.

"I would have never thought my daughter would do something like this," Matthews said. "I'm really lost for words."

Records show Hobbs likely left her child in the closet sometime between Feb. 28 and June 25. Prosecutors said Hobbs put the child in a stroller and rolled her into the closet where the 7-year-old was found dead last week. According to the warrants, Hobbs shut the child in the closet and left the apartment "with no intention of returning."

Latrice Robinson is Alivia's aunt and is heartbroken about her niece's untimely death.

"Alivia wasn't supposed to be in no closet," Robinson said. "She deserved to live a little longer than she did."

Robinson is hoping for a different outcome.

"What really happened? Because, maybe, she has something going on," Robinson hoped. "Maybe somebody could have killed the baby. And maybe she had nothing to do with and she probably was scared to come forward."

Alivia was found dead on June 25.

The family is now trying to plan for an unexpected funeral.

"I've never seen a casket that little," Matthews said.

A neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, told 11Alive last week he made the grim discovery.

He said he was walking back from a friend's place in the afternoon when he noticed the front door of a unit at Hidden Valley Apartments wide open. The complex is by Candler Road along Misty Waters Drive.

As he got closer, he said he smelled a foul odor. He went inside and noticed no one was home and it appeared as if "someone left in a hurry." That's when he walked back to the bedroom, noticed the door to the closet was open, and saw a small human arm hanging out of the door.

"You could tell it was a young girl by what she had on and by her hair,” he said adding it seemed the body had been in the closet for quite some time. "She looked like a mummy."

Matthews says she hasn't spoken to her daughter and doesn't want to, because Alondra could have asked for help. The family says they had no idea what was going on.

"Justice should be served," Matthews said.

After DeKalb County Police Department investigators became involved in the case, Hobbs was taken to the hospital. Police did not say why but expressed once she was discharged she would be taken into custody.

Hobbs has had other run-ins with the law, records show. In 2019, she is accused of threatening to stab a man while holding a kitchen knife, according to warrants. She is also accused of scratching her spouse's neck and throwing a toolbox at him, a 2020 warrant reveals. She was accused of family violence battery then.

It is unclear if the men mentioned in both warrants were her husband. Prosecutors did not say if either man were Alivia's father.

As of July 3, Hobbs was still in the hospital and has yet to face a judge.