1 hurt in west Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in west Charlotte early Friday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

According to CMPD, officers were called to a reported shooting in the 600 block of Ambassador Street, near Martin Luther King Park, around 5 a.m. Friday. When officers got to the area, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital by Medic.

The victim has not been identified and his condition is not known at this time. CMPD has not released any suspect information or determined a motive in the shooting.