Reported missing Mayodan 11-month-old found safe with father in Greensboro, police say

Dallas Alyjah Berger has been found 'in good health' according to Mayodan police. Both suspects have been arrested.

Mayodan police have arrested two women who broke into a home, assaulted a mom, and took a baby early Wednesday morning.

Dallas Alyjah Berger, 11 months, was taken from a home in Mayodan just before 1 a.m., police say. He was found near East Wendover Avenue in Greensboro just before 9 a.m.

Greensboro officers assisted and found Atiya Janelle Douglas, 43, and Kenya Shana Robinson, 37, and the baby, who was in good health, inside an apartment with the baby's father.

The baby's mother sustained minor injuries and was released from the hospital.

Officers said they received a report of a breaking/entering and child abduction on North 4th Avenue in Mayodan. They went to the home where they found Jasmine Allen, who had obvious signs of an assault.

Allen told officers that two women entered her home through a window, assaulted her, and then took her son, Dallas.

The suspects left the area in a silver-colored 4-door passenger car.

The suspects were identified as Douglas and Robinson. Felony warrants were issued on both suspects for breaking and entering with intent to terrorize or injure an occupant of a building.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these suspects, or the child should call the Rockingham County 911 at 336-634-3300 or Lieutenant David Stanley at 336-548-6038.