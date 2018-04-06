DANVILLE, Va. – Authorities in Danville, Virginia have issued an AMBER Alert for a 7-month-old baby girl.

According to N.C. Department of Public Safety, 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy was allegedly abducted by Carl Ray Kennedy, 51. Emma is described as a white female, approximately 2-foot-2 and weighs 18 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. Emma was last seen wearing a light blue onesie with dots and a white rabbit on the left leg and a matching headband. She has a small scar on her left cheek.

Emma Grace Kennedy

NC Dept. of Public Safety

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5-foot-8, weighing 170 pounds. Kennedy was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt, gray shorts and black and white Sketchers shoes. He has a pierced left ear and tattoos on both arms.

Investigators said Kennedy was last seen traveling east on Riverside Drive in Danville, Virginia in a gold

Suzuki with NC license plate FAA-1873. The vehicle has a “Johnny’s Auto Sales” emblem on the trunk, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 434-799-6510 immediately or 911.

Email* Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC