DURHAM, N.C. — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old boy from Durham, North Carolina.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, 2-year-old Jeremy Rivas-Munoz was reportedly abducted by 23-year-old Emerson Melendez. Police say Melendez is an Hispanic male, approximately 5-foot-10 and weighs around 170 pounds.

Melendez has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and tan shorts. Meldendez has a skull tattoo on his neck and a rose tattoo on his left hand.

Police said the child was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and black shorts. Rivas-Munoz is about 3 feet tall and weighs around 35 pounds.

According to NCDPS, the two may be traveling in a blue sedan, possibly a Toyota.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts or sees the suspect vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately. You can also call Durham Police at 919-475-2263. You may also contact North Carolina State Highway Patrol by dialing *HP.