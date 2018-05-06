The search for a father and daughter – a registered sex offender and the 7-month-old that he abducted from Virginia – extended to the Triangle on Tuesday after a person called Durham police to report having been offered a baby for sale.

RELATED: Man and baby at center of Amber Alert possibly spotted in N.C.

RELATED: What we know about sex offender accused of abducting baby

A Durham police spokesman said the caller claimed to have been approached by a man trying to sell a baby around 1:20 a.m. in the 100 block of East Woodcroft Parkway. The man described by the caller did not completely match that of Carl Ray Kennedy, but it was enough for authorities to add Durham and Wake counties to the area of their search for Emma Grace Kennedy, missing since Sunday night.

Click here to continue reading.

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning!

Email* Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC.COM