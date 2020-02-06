AMBER Alert issued for 3-year-old girl in Wapato

Melody Lopez was last seen in on Monday.

WAPATO, Wash. — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl out of Wapato on Monday night.

According to the alert, 3-year-old Melody Lopez was last seen on Monday in Wapato. She is 2'11" and weighs 40 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She is Hispanic and was last seen wearing a white and red striped shirt with gray leggings.

Authorities no longer believe Lopez was taken by her father, 32-year-old Jose Lopez-Madrigal, after his car was found according to the alert.