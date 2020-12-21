Brothers accused of murdering a 16-year-old, mistakenly thought she was pregnant

Amber Woods was found dead in Manatee County back in 2006. Arrests have now been made in connection with her case.

BRADENTON, Fla. — It's been more than 14 years since a missing teen was found dead, and now the Manatee County Sheriff's Office says it has made arrests in the case.

Amber Woods, 16, was found dead in February 2006 along State Road 62 in Manatee County, near the Hardee County line.

Investigators said she was last seen alive by her aunt at their home in Hardee County after midnight on Feb. 11. Her body was found later that morning by a person driving by.

Now, the sheriff's office says it has made arrests connected with her death.

During a news conference Monday morning, Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells 35-year-old Ralph Williams and 32-year-old Tyjuan Williams have been charged with second-degree murder. Both men are already in jail on unrelated charges.

According to Wells, a person of interest, identified as 37-year-old Jamaine Brown, was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder. Brown, who'd been in jail since May, pleaded guilty to the charge on Dec. 18.

According to investigators, Ralph was dating Amber and wanted to end the relationship, so he conspired with his brothers to kidnap her, take her to a remote area and kill her. Investigators say at the time of Amber's death, friends of hers and Ralph believed she was pregnant with his child. She wasn't, the autopsy showed.

During the initial investigation, detectives say they found a text that showed Ralph was concerned that he could face criminal charges for getting Amber pregnant because she was underage. At the time of Amber's murder, Ralph was 21.

While detectives had various leads in the original case, it wasn't enough to build a strong case, investigators say.

In 2019, the case was reopened. MCSO Crime Analyst Elicia Main used new cellular tracking software to follow where Ralph, Tyjuan, Jamaine and Amber were during the early hours of Feb. 11. Investigators say they were able to confirm Ralph's cell phone was used in the area where Amber's body was found.

On May 20, 2020, Jamaine Brown was arrested on a kidnapping charge related to the case. During an interview on Nov. 2, Jamaine, the half-brother of Ralph and Tyjuan, allegedly told investigators they drove with Amber to a rural location on State Road 62. When they got out of the car, authorities say Tyjuan shot Amber once in the back. Brown then told investigators he and Ralph dragged her body off the roadway into the high grass and then left, according to law enforcement.

On Dec. 15, Ralph Williams and Tyjuan Williams were charged with second-degree murder. The sheriff's office says Ralph was already in jail in Polk County on unrelated charges, and Tyjuan is jailed in Hardee County also on unrelated charges. Both remain in jail without bond and await extradition to Manatee County.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

What other people are reading right now: