CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An American Airlines pilot was arrested by police at Britain’s Manchester Airport on suspicion of being drunk.

The 62-year old pilot, who has not been identified, was scheduled as part of a crew of three on a flight from Manchester to Philadelphia.

He was detained after an unknown person reported him to police who then formally charged him on suspicion of performing an aviation function while over the prescribed alcohol limit.

American Airlines is the largest carrier at Charlotte-Douglas International, where many passengers were horrified to hear what happened.

“It's your life. I think everybody should be responsible in their job and know the rules. They shouldn’t do it,” said passenger Joan Smith.

American Airlines issued a statement saying, “Safety is our highest priority and we apologize to our customers for the disruption to their travel plans.”

At Charlotte-Douglas, passenger Jim Smith had an idea he thought might make passengers feel more secure about their crew.

“They need portable breathalyzers on these planes, and if anybody is suspected of that, they should be used right away, and the rest of the crew has to take notice and turn that person in,” said Jim Smith.

Still other passengers, like Rick McDermott, were not as concerned.

“I think those incidents are so isolated, you know. The chance is out there but I think its low,” said McDermott.

The pilot bonded out of jail. American Airlines did not say what his job status is now with the airline.