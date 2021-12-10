Ammo cartridge found at Fort Mill school, police say

No firearms were found after a search of the campus.

FORT MILL, S.C. — Police investigated a Fort Mill school campus after a student found a cartridge of ammunition Friday morning.

According to the Fort Mill Police Department, the student found the cartridge around 9:20 a.m. in a locked classroom equipment closet at Forest Creek Middle School. The cartridge was found between a section of shelving and several boxes, and the student notified the teacher in the classroom.

Officers searched the campus and only found the cartridge itself. No firearms or other cartridges were found, and police said there was no indication of any threat towards students or others on the campus.

FMPD said they're still investigating and promised further updates as needed.