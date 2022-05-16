Londin Thomas was at the store with her parents Saturday when the shooting started.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Among the survivors of the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue... is an eight-year-old girl.

She hid from the gunman in a milk cooler.

"We all ran to the back where the milk freezes were at and he was shooting at the milk and the milk was leaking through the metal, but the bullet did not go through the metal. My dad was just trying to hide me."