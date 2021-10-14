Woman accused of setting own home on fire after her infant dies at hospital, Rock Hill police say

The 30-year-old woman reportedly told police the infant was still inside the home. She's now charged with 2nd-degree arson

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department has accused a woman of intentionally setting her own home on fire with her infant child inside.

Police say officers and crews with the Rock Hill Fire Department responded to the scene along Sanders Street near Bynum Avenue on Thursday. They met with 30-year-old Laquita Joyce Henderson, who told them her home was on fire and her child was still inside.

Firefighters were able to enter the home, and the child was taken to a hospital via ambulance. However, police say the infant died at the hospital.

Officers say they were able to determine Henderson was responsible for the fire, and was charged with 2nd-degree arson. She was arrested and taken to jail.

The investigation is ongoing, and police say more charges could be possible.

