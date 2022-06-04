The incident took place Tuesday, April 5, 2022, around 10:35 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) responded to an active shooting situation Tuesday, April 5, at the Frankische USA LP Manufacturing plant on AM Ellison Road.

Deputies received the call around 10:35 p.m. and arrived at the scene approximately five minutes later. ACSO deputies were joined by the ACSO SWAT Team at approximately 10:50 p.m. and began clearing the plant of remaining employees.

The sheriff's office said deputies clearing the plant found an adult male victim who had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Deputies then located the person they suspected as the shooter in the incident with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head.

A second victim was struck and was transported to a hospital, but is not sustain any life-threatening injuries.

All employees of the facility were said to be transported away from the scene and into a secure area for interviews and medical checks.