Another person dies after shooting involving police in Gastonia, authorities say

One person already died on March 26 during the shooting.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Another person is dead after a fatal shooting involving police at a home in Gastonia on March 26, officers said.

After the incident happened in late March, the Gastonia Police Department said they had responded to a call around 5 a.m. along Osceola Street, near Garrison Boulevard and Union Road, where they initially believed that a man was threatening a woman with a gun.

Police later confirmed a male suspect, later identified as 58-year-old Calvin Black, shot another man inside the home before officers fired at the suspect. Black died at the scene, according to police.

Over a dozen shell casings were marked outside a home.

"At 5 o’clock it woke me up. I heard gunshots and then I saw a sea of blue," a neighbor named Pam said. "A couple of pops ... and then pow, pow, pow, pow, pow."

“My kids heard the shots," Rosalie, who lives in the neighborhood, said. "I went down my stoop and saw a lot of police cars and yea I was scared."

The man who was shot by Black was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said. That person, later identified as 61-year-old Clifford Barton Scoggin, succumbed to his injuries on April 3. Officers said the 57-year-old woman inside the home was seriously injured, but not shot. She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

People who live in the area said they were not surprised by the violence.

"We have had a lot of shootings, a lot of domestic violence, a lot of disrespect for our property, and disrespect for the neighborhood," Pam said. "It’s just really sad how this neighborhood has gone downhill."

According to the Gastonia Police Department, Black and the female may have known each other.

No officers were injured in the shooting, according to police. The officers involved have not been identified but have been placed on administrative leave.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.

"It’s a very unfortunate situation and our hearts go out to all of the families involved and we just trust that the state bureau of investigation will thoroughly do their investigation," said Police Chief Trent Conard. "We wait for the results."

