Former Anson County employee charged with 29 counts of embezzlement

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — Shelby Emrich, the former president and chief executive officer at the Anson County Chamber of Commerce, was charged with 29 counts of embezzlement after turning herself in at the Anson County Jail on Wednesday.
Wadesboro Police Chief T. L. Spencer requested for the State Bureau of Investigations in March to open an investigation into allegations of embezzlement involving fraudulent transactions. More specifically, the unauthorized use of an Anson County Chamber of Commerce (ACCC) debit card and using fraudulent checks to withdraw cash from the county’s accounts for personal use.
Emrich has been issued a $29,000 secured bond.
