Former Anson County employee charged with 29 counts of embezzlement

Shelby Emrich turned herself in at the Anson County Jail on Wednesday after being investigated for months by the State Bureau of Investigations.

Example video title will go here for this video

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — Shelby Emrich, the former president and chief executive officer at the Anson County Chamber of Commerce, was charged with 29 counts of embezzlement after turning herself in at the Anson County Jail on Wednesday.

Wadesboro Police Chief T. L. Spencer requested for the State Bureau of Investigations in March to open an investigation into allegations of embezzlement involving fraudulent transactions. More specifically, the unauthorized use of an Anson County Chamber of Commerce (ACCC) debit card and using fraudulent checks to withdraw cash from the county’s accounts for personal use.

Emrich has been issued a $29,000 secured bond.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.