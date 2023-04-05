Inmate walked off job site in Anson County, deputies say

28-year-old Stephon J. Easterling left the Wadesboro site late Wednesday morning according to the sheriff's office.

WADESBORO, N.C. — The Anson County Sheriff's Office is looking for an inmate they say walked off of a job site in Wadesboro late Wednesday morning.

Deputies say 28-year-old Stephon J. Easterling was working at an assignment away from the jail around 10:20 a.m., but did not return from a break. Witnesses said he was spotted getting into a white Nissan Rogue that drove off.

Easterling, originally from Richmond County, is a minimum-custody offender serving a four-year sentence for a handful of charges. He was set to be released in February 2024.

He stands around 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes and a thin build. He has tattoos on his arms, shoulders, and chest, along with teardrop and cross tattoos under his eyes.

Anyone who knows where Easterling is should call 9-1-1 or call the Anson Correctional Institution at 704-695-1013.

