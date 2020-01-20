Gov. Cooper: State offering reward for information on Anson County murder, attempted murder

Those with information are asked to contact the Wadesboro Police Department at 704-694-2167 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.

WADESBORO, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday the state is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a 2020 Anson County murder and attempted murder.

On Jan. 20, 2020, the Wadesboro Police Department responded to Oak Lane around 5:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a vehicle "riddled with bullets," officials said.

Maliki Byrd, 16, was pronounced dead at the scene. Chrishaun Hough, then 15, was critically injured. Hough is now paralyzed.

Those with information about the case are asked to contact the Wadesboro Police Department at 704-694-2167 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.

