ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Wadesboro woman is in jail after police said she was connected with the murder of a man Monday.

Fairy A'Leisha Gaddy was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Cordell Gaddy, who was found dead in his home on Brown Creek Church Road in Wadesboro. Deputies said the suspect lived in an apartment that was located on the victim's property and there are no known family ties between the two.

Gaddy is being held in the Anson County Jail with no bond. She is scheduled to appear in court May 11.

Investigators in Anson County are working alongside state investigators on the case. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-694-418

