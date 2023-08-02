2 charged in 2021 Anson County homicide

Two people are in jail in connection with the killing of a man in Anson County on Oct. 23, 2021, deputies announced.

Antoine James Hall was arrested on July 26 after an extensive investigation into the killing of Masson Sanderson. A second arrest was made on Tuesday when Deoveon Byrd was taken into custody in the case. The Anson County Sheriff's Office worked in conjunction with the Monroe Police Department and State Bureau of Investigation to locate both suspects. Deputies did not announce the charges both suspects are facing.

Sanderson was shot and killed while he was traveling in the Morven area of Anson County on Oct. 23, 2021, deputies said. Further arrests are expected in the case, deputies said.

Note: WCNC instituted a policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.