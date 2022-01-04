Anson County teacher charged for child pornography

After an investigation, the SBI and ACSO identified the suspect as 41-year-old Clinton Jones and served a search warrant at his Wadesboro home.

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — An Anson County teacher has been charged with 18 counts of 3rd-degree sexual exploitation, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation confirms.

On Dec. 28, the SBI was requested to assist the Anson County Sheriff's Office on an investigation following CyberTips by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NMEC) regarding child sexual exploitation material.

After an investigation, the SBI and ACSO identified the suspect as 41-year-old Clinton Jones and served a search warrant at his Wadesboro home. The SBI found hundreds of child sexual exploitation images and videos on smartphones, computers and media storage devices in his home.

After being charged, he received a $150,000 bond. The SBI's investigation remains active and ongoing.

The SBI confirmed Jones was a teacher at Ansonville Elementary School. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to both the Anson County Sheriff's Office and Anson County Schools. At this time, WCNC Charlotte is awaiting responses.

