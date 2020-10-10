Kings Mountain man charged with sexual abuse of a child

Anthony Bryan Nealy is facing five charges after being arrested Friday.

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A Kings Mountain man has been arrested and charged with a string of crimes related to the sexual abuse of a child.

The Kings Mountain police arrest Anthony Bryan Nealy Friday without incident, according to officials.

Nealy is charged with the following felonies:

Sexual Servitude Child Victim

Child Abuse Sexual Act

Rape of a Child by Adult

Statutory Sex Offense with Child by Adult,

Human Trafficking Child Victim

As is typical with cases involving young children and victims of sex crimes, no further information was released that might otherwise identify the victim or victims.