CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating the city’s 16th homicide so far this year. But in this case, the gun violence hits especially close to home when the victim is the son of a Team TruBlue anti-violence leader.

Police found 22-year-old Rodarius Meaders shot and killed inside his West Charlotte home Wednesday night. His mother, Lakeise says she never would have imagined her family would be in this situation mourning the loss of their loved one.

“We need our community back, we need the guns to be put down. There is enough killing,” Meaders said.

So far police have not made any arrests in this murder. Team TruBlue says their role now is to help support the family and spread as much positivity as they can.

“We just continue to push the envelope of peace, love and hope back into our community,” Will Adams, founder of Team TruBlue said.

CMPD is asking anyone with information about this homicide to give Crime Stoppers a call.

More news from WCNC Charlotte:

North Carolina identifies second case of coronavirus

NC Schools: Crime, suspensions, and dropouts decrease

SBI investigating former Ranlo Police chief, town coordinator

TBI: Remains found believed to be missing 15-month old Evelyn Boswell

Two 'presumptive positive' coronavirus cases in South Carolina

Trump names Rep. Mark Meadows chief of staff, replacing Mulvaney

The Blessing of Basketball: How the game saved her life

Winston-Salem teacher charged with sexual misconduct with a student, investigators say

Ryan Newman: "Great to be alive" after terrifying Daytona wreck