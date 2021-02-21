Stop Killing Our Children group marches through south Charlotte

Dozens of people marched through the streets of south Charlotte Saturday in an effort to curb the gun violence that continues to plague the community.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The loved ones of people who lost their lives to street violence marched through the streets of south Charlotte Saturday, holding signs and each other, while they chanted: “Stop killing our children!”

Among the loudest voices in the crowd, a man named Rory Pegram, who said he has lost family and friends to gun violence through the years.

“I grew up in the streets so I seen a lot of violence,” Pegram said. “I had guns put to me.”

Pegram helped organize the march Saturday, hosted by the “Stop Killing our Children Support Group.”

“We’re the voice for the ones that just got deceased,” Pegram said. “Somebody gotta show up and show out for them.”

Participants in the peaceful march held signs and called on people to “talk about it” instead of “shooting about it.”

Many of those in attendance have lost loved ones to gun violence.

The march was part of a series of planned events around Charlotte. The same group held a rally earlier in February and has more events planned for March.

Pegram said they have received more interest from the community in supporting the cause and he hopes the support will lead to positive change.