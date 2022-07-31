'As a community we are responsible for our youth' | Anti-violence groups look to support young men

Kamarion Degree was fatally shot on July 15. It's part of a growing trend, more teens and young adults becoming victims of gun violence.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County community is mourning the death of a 17-year-old who was killed earlier this month in Concord.

Kamarion Degree was fatally shot on July 15. Police responded to a call of shots being fired in the early morning, off of Zion Church Road in the Southern Chase Subdivision. Concord Police say shots were fired after an argument took place, Degree was shot while riding in a car.

“It hardens my heart and it saddens me because it’s something no parent wants to hear about their child being shot,” Founder of Young Men United, Mark Raley said.

On Friday, Mother of Murdered Offspring held a vigil for Degree, at Martha's River Park in Gastonia. The goal was to show support for the family. Degree was a rising senior who played football at Bessmer City High School.

24-year-old Paris Johnson was arrested quickly. 18-year-old Witness Haynes was taken into custody at a Rock Hill Hotel nearly 10 days after the shooting. They're both charged with murder.

“As a community we are responsible for our youth,” Raley said.

Raley founder of Young Men United is fighting to create change in our community with honest conversations and teaching accountability.

“In the black community, a lot of young black men are raised to be very aggressive and not tolerate too many people picking on them and it’s carrying on to their teens as more of a fight," Raley said. "So that’s accountability in our homes, we got to make sure we teach them love and support our young men.”



A memorial service for Degree is being held at Center Baptist Church in Gastonia at 2pm.

