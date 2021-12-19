Anti-semitic flyers placed around Greensboro communities

Anti-semitic flyers show up at the driveways of Jewish community members in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Members of a Greensboro Jewish community received multiple pieces of anti-semitic flyers delivered with their newspaper on Sunday morning.

The flyer featured conspiracies about blaming the Jewish community for COVID-19 and the nation’s efforts to stop the spread, according to the Jewish community personnel.

The Greensboro Jewish Federation said they called the police after receiving multiple calls about the flyers circulating in the community and released a statement this morning.

“This morning a number of members of the local Jewish community, and others, received a vile piece of anti-semitic hatred, delivered with their newspaper,” Jewish leaders said. "It seeks to spread antisemitic, blatantly false, and evil conspiracies about the Covid-19 virus and our nation’s efforts to combat its spread. We are not the first community in which this has happened. Our hearts go out to all those who have received this disgraceful propaganda. Hatred has no place in our community. We, in the Jewish community and those who align with us, stand against it.”

The Greensboro Jewish Federation said individuals who get the newspaper along with those who do not, both received a flyer. "At this time, there is no evidence of any information linking the distribution of this piece with the circulation of any newspaper," the federation said.

Rabbi Joshua Ben-Gideon with Beth-David Synagogue called the flyer a vial piece of anti-semitic hatred. "Keep on keeping on. Keep on building and deepening our connections with one another to make sure that we have those ready for when the time calls," Rabbi Ben-Gideon said.

Mayor Nancy Vaughn released a statement Sunday afternoon. "It has been brought to my attention that some neighborhoods were targeted with anti-Semitic literature this morning," Vaughn said. "We cannot allow people to be targeted based on their religion, race, gender, sexual orientation, abilities, or familial status. Hate has no place. Love our neighbors."

Congresswoman Kathy Manning spoke out after hearing about the reports. “I am appalled by the Anti-semitic flyers that were distributed across Greensboro this morning in driveways and on porches, causing great distress to many people who reached out to me with concerns, Manning said. "These flyers spread hatred and false information about the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m urging local law enforcement to do everything they can to bring the culprits to justice."

The flyers were distributed around Starmount park, Hamilton forest, and Hamilton lake neighborhoods, to Jewish households and non-Jewish households according to Greensboro Jewish Federation.