App State janitor charged with peeping into bathroom in dorm hall

The janitor is now suspended and not allowed back on campus.

BOONE, N.C. — A janitor at Appalachian State University is facing peeping charges after a cell phone was found pointing into a bathroom at a residence hall in October.

According to a statement from the university sent to WCNC Charlotte, the cell phone was reported to the Appalachian Police Department on Oct. 15 and found to be aimed into a third-floor bathroom inside Eggers Residence Hall through a vent. App State officials say they started investigating immediately, and by the next day, the entire system within the building was inspected. Officials also said there were additional measures put in place to make sure there was no further access to any bathroom vents.

TECH TALK: Why you might want to pass on gifting someone the newest iPhone for Christmas

After getting the phone, police say they were able to arrest 49-year-old Jerry Alan McGlamery, a facilities operation employee who lived in Wilkes County. He was charged with secret peeping and taken into custody on Oct. 22 and is on investigatory leave pending the ongoing investigation. App State says he has not worked on campus since Oct. 15 and is not allowed to return to campus.

App State also told WCNC Charlotte university representatives have met with Eggers Hall residents and resident assistants to provide information and offer access to support and resources. Those representatives included staff from University Housing, the police department, the university's counseling center, and the Office of the Dean of Students.

Anyone with information in this ongoing investigation is encouraged to contact App State’s police department at 828-262-8000 or police@appstate.edu.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.