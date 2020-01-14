YORK, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide.

Officials said they believe a husband fatally shot his wife before turning the gun on himself inside a York home. The incident happened on Turkey Creek Ridge near McConnells around noon on Monday.

The identities of the individuals have not been released at this time.

No other information has been provided at this time. This remains an active and ongoing investigation.

