Man charged with killing Charlotte man in April 2021 while on apparent release from federal prison

Joseph Banks, accused of killing Demontravis Reid, was served new warrants while in prison. He was taken back into federal custody in May 2021 on drug charges.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than a year after a man was shot and killed outside an arcade in west Charlotte, a man already serving time in federal prison is facing charges in the case, police say.

In April 2021, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reported that 25-year-old Demontravis Reid was found dead along Wilkinson Boulevard late at night. His death was one of two homicide investigations launched on the same day; hours later, another person was found shot and killed inside a hotel in University City.

On Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, CMPD announced that 31-year-old Joseph Gerell Banks was charged with killing Reid. Banks was charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was served those warrants while in federal prison.

WCNC Charlotte reviewed federal court records for Banks and found in November 2018 he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon for a crime that happened in 2017. He was sentenced to 46 months in prison and would be on supervised release for three years after he got out.

However, it appears Banks was released on probation sometime between November 2018 and May 2021. According to court records, he was arrested in May 2021 for possession of marijuana, which records indicated violated the terms of his probation. In October 2021, an order revoked his supervised release and he was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison. As part of his release, Banks would be on supervised release for 12 months after getting out of prison.

WCNC Charlotte has requested confirmation from both CMPD and the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) that Banks has been transferred to the Mecklenburg County Detention Center to face his new charges. We have also asked the BOP to confirm that Banks was on probation during the same time he was accused of killing Reid in April 2021.

