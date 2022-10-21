1 injured after arcade shooting near South End

The shooting happened at Southside Arcade around 7 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting at an arcade in South Charlotte that left one person injured.

On Thursday around 7 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery and shooting at Southside Arcade off of South Tryong Street near South End.

Medic confirmed one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

CMPD officers said suspects stole $3,000 from each cash drawer at the arcade before the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Playing the lottery is a form of gambling. If you are concerned about your gambling or worried about a friend, you can call the NC Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-877-718-5543. You can also contact the National Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts