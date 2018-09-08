Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A wanted suspect who is "armed and dangerous" may be in South Carolina, according to the U.S. Marshals.

The agency's division based out of Greenville says 39-year-old Daniel Earl Webb could be in the Upstate.

Webb is wanted on narcotic charges out of Virginia, and ran away from Marshals and police on August 7. According to Marshals, he's made statements that he won't go back to prison and will shoot, so for that reason, they consider him armed and dangerous.

They say Webb has known ties to Greenville, Anderson, Spartanburg, and Pickens Counties.

Anyone who may have information on him should contact the Marshals anonymously at 1-800-336-0102 or contact local law enforcement.

