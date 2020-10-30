All clear given after armed person reported on UNC-Chapel Hill campus

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — University officials sent an alert on Friday morning that an armed and dangerous person was near the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus. At around 12:30 p.m., officials sounded an "all clear" alarm, saying that the armed person on campus was no longer a threat.
Officials said it is now safe to resume normal activities.
The dangerous person was near the Ambulatory Care Center near UNC Hospital on Mason Farm Road, university officials said.
Campus police ask that, if anyone sees anything suspicious, they immediately call 911.