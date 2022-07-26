Suspect deemed armed, dangerous wanted in Charlotte homicide, police say

20-year-old Demetrius Tyrek Mason is now the second suspect tied to a death in west Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for a man they say is armed and dangerous, tying him to a homicide that happened earlier in the month of July.

20-year-old Demetrius Tyrek Mason is now the second suspect tied to the shooting death of 19-year-old Yimere Joyner. Mason now has warrants out for 1st-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

CMPD is asking for information on Mason's whereabouts. Since he is considered armed and dangerous, police urge anyone who knows where he is to call 9-1-1 or reach out directly to the Violent Crimes Apprehension Team (VCAT) at (704) 534-2994. Additionally, an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip with information leading to his arrest can be left online or called in to (704) 334-1600. A reward of $5,000 is offered for CrimeStoppers tips.

While CMPD did not share Mason's height and weight, a mugshot provided by officers shows he has brown eyes, eyebrows with lines shaved into them, and neck tattoos. He also has thick, braided black hair in the mugshot provided.

Joyner was found dead along Camp Greene Street near Freedom Drive around 5 p.m. on July 5. Police eventually arrested 18-year-old Nyquan Demartice Marriner, who was charged with similar charges to what Mason now faces.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.