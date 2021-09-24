x
Crime

Man sought after reportedly firing at police, leading chase, Cleveland County deputies say

The sheriff's office said there is a large law enforcement presence along Mary's Grove Church Road.
Credit: Cleveland County Sheriff's Office
Austin Nathaniel Hannon

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they say is armed and dangerous after reportedly shooting at police and leading them on a chase late Friday night.

A Facebook post by the office identified 22-year-old Austin Nathaniel Hannon as the suspect. they were searching for in the Mary's Grove Area, along Mary's Grove Church Road. Further details about Hannon were not immediately available, but a previous mugshot was provided.

Hannon stands at 5 feet 8 inches tall. It is not known what he was wearing at the time.

Stay tuned for updates on this story as we get them.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.  

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.

Because the suspect is deemed armed and dangerous, his mugshot is being shown.

