Man sought after reportedly firing at police, leading chase, Cleveland County deputies say

The sheriff's office said there is a large law enforcement presence along Mary's Grove Church Road.

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they say is armed and dangerous after reportedly shooting at police and leading them on a chase late Friday night.

A Facebook post by the office identified 22-year-old Austin Nathaniel Hannon as the suspect. they were searching for in the Mary's Grove Area, along Mary's Grove Church Road. Further details about Hannon were not immediately available, but a previous mugshot was provided.

Hannon stands at 5 feet 8 inches tall. It is not known what he was wearing at the time.

Stay tuned for updates on this story as we get them.

